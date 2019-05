Free workshop on retirement planning

Jack Burns, public affairs specialist for the Arizona Social Security Administration, hosts a free Social Security retirement planning workshop, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the Cholla Library, 10050 N. Metro Parkway East.

Attendees are encouraged to create a free “my Social Security account” online prior to attending at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/.

Walk-ins are welcome. Pre-registration encouraged. The library can be reached at 602-262-4636.