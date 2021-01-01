Take a ‘Journey’ with Phoenix Boys Choir

Phoenix Boys Choir is keeping the music flowing with a virtual concert this month.

The choir’s next concert of its 73rd season, “A Courageous Journey,” will be broadcast at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. You can watch it on the choir’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/PhoenixBoysChoir and by clicking on a link on the organization’s website at boyschoir.org/events. This concert will honor past and present leaders, dreamers and visionaries, who beat the odds and used their voice and actions to make a positive impact on the world. The songs are designed to boost the choir’s important work and will keep the long tradition of boys singing music created for them.

It is free to watch these concerts. To learn more, visit boyschoir.org/events.