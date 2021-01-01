COVID-19 vaccines provided around state

If you are looking for a place to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, there are many places to go in North Central and around the Valley.

The vaccine rollout began late last year and earlier this year for first responders, healthcare workers, long-term care center residents and employees, as well as residents ages 65 and older and many other groups. In collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, Maricopa County has been working with hospital and healthcare systems, emergency response agencies, community-based organizations and others to coordinate vaccine distribution. The vaccine is being rolled out in different stages at medical offices, Walgreens drugstores, as well as Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores, Fry’s Pharmacy stores, State Farm Stadium in Glendale and other locations around the state. Distribution of the vaccine is being prioritized in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Maricopa County guidelines.

The FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines are given in two doses. Health officials say the vaccines are highly effective in preventing COVID-19 and experts believe those who obtain a vaccine are less likely to become seriously ill if they do contract the virus. The most common side effects of the vaccines are redness and pain at the injection sites, as well as fever, chills, muscle aches and headaches.

Even once people receive the vaccines, the CDC recommends they keep wearing masks that cover their noses and mouths in public and stay at least 6 feet apart from others who are not in their household. Experts also recommend you wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.

To get vaccinated you must make an appointment online. You can find locations by visiting the Arizona Department of Health Services website at azdhs.gov. Or you can check out the Maricopa County website at www.maricopa.gov/5641/COVID-19-Vaccine.