Arts Center reopens for classes, shows

There is good news for anyone who likes to express themselves through art as two local centers will be offering classes again this fall.

The Phoenix Center for the Arts has invited students back to its north campus, Thunderbird Arts Center, for a full semester of classes, which began Aug. 30. Its Performing Arts Building and Third Street Theater also have reopened to full capacity after closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thunderbird Arts Center is located at 1106 E. Grovers Ave. and the Performing Arts Building and the Third Street Theater are located at 1202 N. 3rd St. The Performing Arts Building also is open to the public for booking community spaces, with health and safety measures in effect. Students can take dance, music and theater classes this fall in the Performing Arts Building and anyone can come see choral concerts and theatrical performances in the Third Street Theater.

Face coverings/masks that completely cover the nose and mouth are required for those visiting the Performing Arts Building and the Thunderbird Arts Center, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Online classes also are available.

Phoenix Center for the Arts is part of the Central Arts Alliance, a non-profit organization that offers arts and cultural opportunities through education, programs and advocacy. It also is a center of and is supported by the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department. Thunderbird Arts Center, in partnership with the city of Phoenix, serves the north Phoenix communities. To learn more, visit https://phoenixcenterforthearts.org.