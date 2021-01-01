Live music coming to Biltmore Fashion Park

Enjoy the cooler weather while jamming to different artists’ music on some Saturdays this month and in December at Biltmore Fashion Park.

Music in the park will take place Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18 in the center lawn at the shopping center at 2502 E. Camelback Road.

The Stanley Serrano Trio will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 27. Check out Ri and Ry, a disco-funk duo in the park from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4. TEMPO, a band that performs hit songs from the 1960s to today, will take the spotlight from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 11. Adam Simons will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.

To learn more, visit www.shopbiltmore.com.