On The Town in July

June 2022

July brings indoor family-friendly art and exploration exhibits, cool concerts, live theater and so much more. See you on the town!

Sundressed
July 1
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Hans Olson’s 70th Birthday Party
July 3
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Sky Creature
July 4
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Fleet Foxes
July 5
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

Adia Victoria
July 9
Valley Bar
www.valleybarphx.com

The Summer Set
July 10
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Big Gigantic
July 10
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Mapache
July 12
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Enanitos Verdes
July 13
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

‘On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’
July 13 – Aug. 28
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Kenji Wagner
July 15
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Poliça
July 15
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Icon for Hire
July 15
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

‘How to Make an American Son’
Thru July 17
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

Reina del Cid
July 17
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Iya Terra
July 18
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

King Princess
July 20
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Purity Ring
July 20
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

James Taylor
July 26
Footprint Center
www.footprintcenter.com; 602-379-7800

Dennis Jones
July 29
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Frankie Valdez Septet
July 30
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

The Surfrajettes
Aug. 4
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Always…Patsy Cline’
Thru Aug. 7
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.

