On The Town in July

June 2022
July brings indoor family-friendly art and exploration exhibits, cool concerts, live theater and so much more. See you on the town!
Sundressed
July 1
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
Hans Olson’s 70th Birthday Party
July 3
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Sky Creature
July 4
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Fleet Foxes
July 5
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800
Adia Victoria
July 9
Valley Bar
www.valleybarphx.com
The Summer Set
July 10
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
Big Gigantic
July 10
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Mapache
July 12
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
Enanitos Verdes
July 13
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
‘On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’
July 13 – Aug. 28
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
Kenji Wagner
July 15
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Poliça
July 15
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
Icon for Hire
July 15
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
‘How to Make an American Son’
Thru July 17
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995
Reina del Cid
July 17
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
Iya Terra
July 18
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
King Princess
July 20
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Purity Ring
July 20
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
James Taylor
July 26
Footprint Center
www.footprintcenter.com; 602-379-7800
Dennis Jones
July 29
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Frankie Valdez Septet
July 30
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
The Surfrajettes
Aug. 4
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Always…Patsy Cline’
Thru Aug. 7
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.