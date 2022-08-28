Chamber hosts economic forecast event

The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce will host “Economic Outlook 2023” Friday, Sept. 23, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

The economic forecast event will help area businesses prepare for the economic changes expected in 2023 through presentations by top global, national and local experts. Presenters will include Elliott Pollack, CEO, Elliott D. Pollack & Company, presenting a local perspective; Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist, BOK Financial, presenting a national perspective; and Joe Brusuelas, chief economist, principal, RSM US LLP, with a global perspective.

The event will be held 8:30–10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Sheraton, 340 N. 3rd St. Early bird pricing (through 5 p.m., Sept. 1) is $105 for Chamber members and $120 for non-members.

For additional information, visit www.phoenixchamber.com and click on the “Events” link.