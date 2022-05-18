Kimco announces new tenants

In April, Kimko Realty announced new tenants at two of its North Central Phoenix properties.

The Joint Chiropractic is now open in a 872-square-foot space near Camelback Smiles at Madison Village Marketplace, a shopping center anchored by a Safeway grocery store at 7th Street and Glendale Avenue.

The Joint offers a no-appointment policy, and wellness plans up to four visits per month for a low fixed rate, with additional visits priced at just $10 per session. A single visit rate is also available for those that do not need regular chiropractic care. To learn more, visit www.thejoint.com.

In addition, Christown Spectrum, the iconic shopping center in the heart of Phoenix at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, will soon add Bamboo Asian Kitchen to its dining options. Bamboo Asian Kitchen is a fast-casual Chinese restaurant. The new 3,360-square-foot restaurant, expected to open at Christown Spectrum in mid-May, will be located next to Great Clips and across from Super Target.

For more information, visit http://christownspectrum.shopkimco.com.