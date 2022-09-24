Local receives ‘yes’ from Walmart

Walmart recently wrapped up the ninth annual Open Call, a two-day event where 1,100 businesses from across the country pitched their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants. More than 330 of those pitches resulted in a deal for businesses to sell their items to Walmart customers through placement on store shelves or online at Walmart.com.

Twelve Arizona businesses were invited to attend the event and pitch their products. Five came out with an offer, including North Central resident Jacqueline Kincer. An International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant, Kincer started a company called Holistic Lactation after working with breastfeeding moms, burdened by the fact that they struggled to make enough milk for their babies.

Kincer advised clients on various products and herbs to aid in the process but soon realized that it would be beneficial to have an all-in-one product that contains the right ingredients in the right amounts in one easy capsule. So, she created Advanced Lactation Formula, an organic herbal supplement for increasing breastmilk production. She pitched her product to Walmart, and they offered her a deal on the spot to sell her product on Walmart.com.

In 2013, Walmart pledged to spend $250 billion over 10 years on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. Last year, Walmart committed to invest an additional $350 billion by 2031.