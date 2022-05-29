Renovation begins at Biltmore Golf Club

The Arizona Biltmore Golf Club began a multi-phase renovation project in early April. The club’s ownership group, JDM Partners, launched project following consultation with neighbors, community stakeholders, the City of Phoenix and industry experts.

JDM says that its goal is simple — to improve the facilities and courses to ensure they are preserved for the community and future generations — which will be accomplished in a manner consistent with the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club’s history and storied position among top international golf and resort destinations.

Phase one of the renovation project is expected to be completed in early 2023 and will include a new golf shop and member facilities (located in one building) and underground cart storage. Once complete, parking at the golf club will be expanded and resort-style landscaping will blend seamlessly with the surrounding Biltmore community and resort.

Douglas Fredrikson Architects is the architecture firm and will work with JDM Golf, along with Sundt Construction, to complete the project.

The second phase of improvements include a new clubhouse and restaurant, replacing the existing event tent and clubhouse, which includes The Adobe Restaurant. This will also bring additional on-site parking and landscaping improvements.

For morel information, visit www.yourbiltmoregolf.com.