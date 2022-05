Cross Roads hosts military history speaker

Cross Roads United Methodist Church will host Peter Lumianski, Captain, U.S. Navy, Retired, as he presents “Honoring Arizona’s Cold War Veterans.”

The public is invited to the presentation, which will be held Sunday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the church, 7901 N. Central Ave. Coffee and bagels will be provided. Attendees are invited to stay for worship service, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

To RSVP for the talk, leave a message for Carol Culbertson at 602-943-7834.