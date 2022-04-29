Historical Society presents Holocaust seminar, April 29

The Arizona Jewish Historical Society will present a special Holocaust seminar, “Choices: Why Did They Stay?” Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

The speaker at the free, virtual event will be Judy Egett Laufer, the daughter of Holocaust Survivors, Kati and Adolf Egett.

Laufer was born in Budapest, Hungary, and grew up in Montreal, Canada. She is an award-winning book author of several children’s and young adult stories. Both her parents and her husband’s parents are Holocaust survivors. She currently lives in the U.S. with her husband.

To RSVP for the event, visit www.azjhs.org/choices.