Trash and recycling day changes

In September, the City of Phoenix announced that to maximize efficiencies and customer service, the Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/publicworks to access the citywide map to find your new collection day. Residents will also receive a post card with this information mailed directly to them.

Containers should be placed at the curb for collection by 5:30 a.m. on the scheduled day of collection. Containers should be placed at least four feet apart and away from obstructions.

No service changes are planned at this time to the quarterly bulk trash program.