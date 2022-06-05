Treat Dad to cocktails, coffee, craft beer and more

Now through June 16, Valley families can treat Dad to a food-centric pampering gift package from retailers at Uptown Plaza.

The “Ultimate Father’s Day Experience” is brimming with craft beers, cocktails and guy-friendly pampering such as a Face FORM and a rocking T-Shirt. The package includes a mix and match of two cocktails and coffee from Dapper & Stout; “Beer for Dad” with an option to take home a case of 24 beers or enjoy five pints at the Huss Brewing Co. taproom; 15-Minute Face FORM from Hi, Skin; and a product bag from Lather including Bamboo Silk Face Scrub, Bamboo Lemongrass Body Moisturizer and Organic Lemongrass Olive Oil Bar Soap.

This premium package is $120 (total value is $174). Punch cards will be available for pick up at Huss Brewing Co. at Uptown Plaza on Friday, June 17. Receipt of purchase will be required. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com and search “Uptown Plaza.”

Uptown Plaza is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. Other dining options include Chula Seafood, Elly’s Brunch & Cafe, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Shake Shack and more. For more information, visit www.uptownplazaphx.com.

