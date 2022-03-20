Children’s Museum opens makerspace exhibit

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix’s new makerspace exhibit, THE WORKSHOP, is open for play through March 20, 2022.

The exhibit offers a hands-on, creative space where children can gather materials, create a blueprint, use tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, saws, nails, measuring tapes, wrenches, levels, wires, drills and more. Young inventors can wear protective goggles, hardhats, and safety vests; workspaces offer workbenches, tables, stools, and recycled materials in addition to other repurposed materials. All inventors will gain confidence and stretch their imagination in a safe environment for risk-taking and prototyping. THE WORKSHOP is a space that will empower children to create through inspiration.

The exhibit is outdoors, located in the museum’s courtyard area, which can be accessed from the museum’s second floor. Admission to THE WORKSHOP is free with museum admission of $16 per person. Members and children under the age of 1 are free. Masks are required for all visitors 2 years of age and up while inside the museum.

For more information, visit https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/.