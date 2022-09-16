Free dementia presentation offered

Area residents are invited to learn more about dementia and receive helpful resources at a September presentation, Understanding Dementia: A challenging journey.

Presented by Maribeth Gallagher, DNP, FAAN, director of Hospice of the Valley’s dementia program, attendees will learn about dementia and how it progresses from early to advanced stages; learn to develop strategies to make and maintain meaningful connections with the person with dementia; and further value the caregiver role and explore ways to reduce stress.

Gallagher is a psychiatric nurse practitioner with a doctoral degree in nursing. Her commitment to improving dementia care was initially inspired by her own experience as a family caregiver, sharing the journey with her loved one from diagnosis to death.

Understanding Dementia will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Francis Xavier Parish’s Anderson Hall 4175 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; the program runs from 9 a.m.–noon. A continental breakfast will be provided. There is no cost to attend. To RSVP, email events2@hov.org or call 602-636-5396. For additional information, visit www.hov.org.