Libraries reopen on limited basis

After more than a year of restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phoenix Public Library is allowing residents to access select services in some facilities.

You can make reservations up to three days ahead of time online or through the Library’s Call Center at 602-262-4636 in order to visit libraries. Drop-in customers may request a reservation at the doors of the libraries as access is available. Every library’s occupancy allowance will have a designated number dedicated to accommodating customers who drop in.

In order to enter a library, customers may have an advance reservation or arrive for a drop-in, 45-minute visit at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays existing curbside service will continue from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Mondays through Saturdays the in-building visits will be provided through 45-minute reservations, which will begin on the half hour, starting at 12:30 p.m. with the final appointment at 4:30 p.m. The library closes at 5:30 p.m. those days.

Those visiting the libraries are required to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing. Every library will be limited to 25 percent of the allowed public spaces occupancy level. Since the pandemic began, Phoenix Public Library has focused on maintaining customers, employees and the public’s safety while providing the most access possible to library services and resources. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council approved the plan to restore in-building visits in April.

Customers are using contactless, infrared temperature screenings as they enter each building. Health shields at all employees’ service desks and customer computer workstations have been set up. Computer workstations are being cleaned between each session with an approved cleaning product.

In addition to curbside service and the reserved, limited visits in-person, you also can access resources, materials, programs and expertise through the virtual library. Those coming to the library in person can use a computer or the internet, browse a library collection, pick up books and other materials on hold, as well as use a printer, scanner or copier and check out a laptop and/or WiFi hotspot.

College Depot at Phoenix Public Library offers ReEngage Phoenix, a service that links adults and youths who have not finished high school to educational opportunities and resources that lead to a high school diploma or the equivalent (GED preparation). These offerings are available virtually and throughout the Valley. ReEngage Phoenix’s team of experts is ready to meet one-on-one with anyone who wants to reconnect with educational opportunities. To learn more, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.