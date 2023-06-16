Residents who have gently used items that are no longer needed can donate them to the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) thrift stores and help save the lives of the community’s most vulnerable pets.

Items accepted include gently-used clothing, jewelry, furniture or other household items. AHS is unable to accept broken or overly worn items — supporters are asked to ensure the items being donated are in working condition. A list of items that cannot be accepted is available on the organization’s website.

AHS makes it easy to make large donations. The organization will pick up a minimum of six bags or boxes of items, or a minimum of one piece of large furniture for free during business hours. Pick up is available throughout most Valley locations. To request a pick up, call 602-870-8521, send an email to thriftscheduling@azhumane.org or complete an online form.

In Phoenix, visit the Cave Creek Thrift Store at 13401 N. Cave Creek Rd. For additional information, visit www.azhumane.org/donate-your-stuff.