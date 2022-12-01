Civitan hosts holiday market

Civitan Foundation will host its annual holiday market Thursday, Dec. 1, at Civitan Village. The market is fully stocked and run by people with disabilities who are members of Civitan Foundation.

Civitan Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of people with disabilities by providing various day programming and job opportunities. The holiday market is an annual showcase of members’ talents, skills, and creations.

Shoppers who visit Civitan Village will discover gifts, jewelry, and clothing from Flerish Thrift + Gift; décor and art from Art on the Edge; and lunch and dinner options from The Cook-er-y. These businesses are subsidiaries of Civitan Foundation, which support job opportunities and skills training for members.

Skyskraper, Civitan’s rock band, and the Civitones Choir will perform favorite holiday tunes as well as original tracks. All proceeds from refreshments, handmade gifts, custom art and vintage finds provide meaningful employment opportunities for members, and support additional programs and services.

The holiday market will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Civitan Village is located at 12635 N. 42nd St. in Phoenix. For additional information about the holiday event, call 602-953-2944 or visit www.civitanfoundationaz.com.