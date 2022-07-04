Have fun, stay fit at Devonshire Senior Center

The Devonshire Senior Center offers opportunities for the area’s older residents to stay active, fit and engaged.

Ongoing activities include fitness classes, entertaining events, artistic activities, a technology hour and more.

The center also offers special programming each month, with everything from pickleball to Phoenix Art Museum lectures and special holiday events. The Human Services Department offers nutritional and social services for older adults at the center, with a St. Mary’s food box distribution at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., Phoenix, offers programs and activities 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 602-262-7807 or visit www.phoenix.gov/seniorcenters.