The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) — the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter — announced in March that it is low on essential food and supplies for the dogs and cats cared for at the facility. The donations will support homeless pets seeking a fur-ever friend, many of which are being provided medical care.

AAWL, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is supported entirely by private funding, is currently asking for Purina One ProPlan canned puppy food; IAMS perfect portions kitten pate; Kirkland Dog Biscuits; bath towels; Clorox bleach; and HE unscented liquid laundry detergent and more.

Donations can be made online through AAWL’s Amazon Wishlist. Before dropping off items in person, check with the organization to confirm that they can accept drop-off donations. Visit www.aawl.org/wishlist for details.