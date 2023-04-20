Tinnitus (ringing in the ears) is a common problem. It affects about 15 to 20 percent of people, according to the Mayo Clinic, and usually caused by an underlying condition, such as age-related hearing loss, an ear injury or a problem with the circulatory system.

Dana Day, a clinical audiologist at Arizona Balance & Hearing Aids, addresses tinnitus as a “brain issue.” Day explains that extra activity is occurring in the hearing circuit, which is perceived by the brain as a noise, such as ringing, chirping, buzzing, hissing, etc.

Ultimately there is most often a weakness in the hearing circuit, Day said, adding that stimulating the brain in just the right way for each person with technology for hearing and/or tinnitus can have the effect of decreasing tinnitus substantially.

“We conducted a research study in 2020 for tinnitus reduction techniques,” Day said. We found that each individual’s brain is unique in how it responds to stimulation in the hearing circuit. By altering the sound stimulation, we found that we can usually affects a patient’s tinnitus perception in a significant way.”

