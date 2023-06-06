Desert Christian Fellowship will offer a handful of events that will bring the community together this summer.

First up is the Seniors Potluck, scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at noon. Older residents are invited to bring a favorite meal to share. A special guest from Wildlife World Zoo will bring creatures from around the world for participants to meet.

A Father’s Day celebration will be held Sunday, June 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free Texas BBQ and axe throwing will be enjoyed by dads and guests during the event.

Finally, young residents are invited to a free vacation bible school, July 10–14 from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Interested parents may send an email to stacy@dcf.com for information.

Desert Christian Fellowship is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. For more information, call 602-885-1858 or visit www.desertchristianfellowship.com.