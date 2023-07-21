The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced a number of scheduled lane restrictions and Phoenix-area freeway closures taking place this weekend, July 21–24, and beyond. Closures and restrictions include:

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (July 22) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

(“Stack” interchange) (July 22) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (July 23) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed . Primary detour : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

near Sky Harbor Airport (July 23) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. . Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 24) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road also closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be open. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours : Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound 19th or 35th avenues, to travel beyond closure.

in north Phoenix (July 24) for pavement improvement project. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 24) for ongoing pavement improvement work. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Detours : Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes to reach I-10. Drivers also can consider using westbound Southern Avenue, Baseline Road or Broadway Road to travel beyond closure.

(Superstition Freeway) (Price Freeway) (July 24) for ongoing pavement improvement work.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd Street and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday (July 23) and from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 24) for bridge work. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 22). Consider exiting at Warner Road. For more information about the project and other restrictions visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.

In addition, ADOT advises drivers to plan for the eastbound Loop 101 frontage road (Beardsley Road) to be narrowed to one lane between 12th and 16th streets from 6 a.m. Monday, July 24, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25. This restriction is for work on the Loop 101/16th Street Screen Wall project. For more information, visit https://azdot.gov/loop-101-16th-st-wall.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.