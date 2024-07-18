The Foundation for Blind Children (FBC) announced that Marc Ashton retired after 17 years as CEO, effective June 30. He will be succeeded by Jared Kittelson, who has been with FBC since 2017, serving as director of Education Services and then as COO beginning in 2021.

Kittelson is a member of the 2019 Allstate Foundation Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program through the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. In 2023, he became a Fellow with the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.

Founded in 1952, Foundation for Blind Children provides education, tools, and services to allow anyone with vision loss to achieve greater independence. FBC serves more than 2,000 people who are visually impaired of all ages, from birth to over 100-years-old.

The organization is located at 1234 E. Northern Ave. For additional information, call 602-331-1470 or visit www.seeitourway.org.