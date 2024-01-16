Set to open at Biltmore Fashion Park, the restaurant group behind Ambrogio15 describe it as a modern Italian restaurant serving authentic Milanese fare. With a job fair that was held in mid-December, the restaurant is one step closer to its anticipated early 2024 opening.

Opening on the west side of Biltmore Fashion Park inside the space formerly occupied by California Pizza Kitchen, Ambrogio15 is the San Diego group’s sixth concept. The group is working with San Diego’s GTC Design, to construct a soaring, sleek and wood-lined space inspired by the owners’ hometown of Milan — the capital of design and fashion. Stepping past the glowing two-story glass façade, guests can dine in the lively lounge featuring a central wine tower, cuddle up inside leather-wrapped booth in the main dining area, or reserve the posh 12-person private dining room featuring a dedicated bar. Seating up to 145, Ambrogio15 will be open for lunch and dinner, with plans to add weekend brunch and late-night dining.

Biltmore Fashion Park is located at 2502 E. Camelback Road. Learn more about the restaurant at www.ambrogio15.com.