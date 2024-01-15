The Greater Phoenix Chamber will once again honor outstanding businesses and their positive impact on the local community with the 2024 IMPACT Awards.

The award identifies the stars in the business community that have made an impact in the Valley and offers a way to spotlight the work businesses are doing to attract new clients and customers, as well as celebrate employees. IMPACT Award nominees represent the very best of Arizona business, the Chamber says, adding that self-nominations are encouraged.

Nominations are due no later than Friday, Feb. 2. For additional information, visit www.phoenixchamber.com and click on the “Impact Awards” link under “Events.”