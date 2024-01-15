In partnership with 13 community agencies, including Foundation for Senior Living, Valleylife, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, more than 65 congregants from Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) delivered approximately 1,000 meals to over 450 families in need of help throughout the Valley on Thanksgiving Day, including many homebound adults and seniors.

The meals consisted of the traditional Thanksgiving foods — turkey, mashed potatoes, sides and pumpkin pie. The project is a cherished community service project of CBI for over 20 years, and has been facilitated and supported by Sprouts Farmers Market. CBI congregants donate money to purchase the meals from Sprouts and then deliver them free of charge to the recipients.

Beyond holiday meals, Duet is always looking for volunteers to help homebound adults who can no longer drive. Volunteers can help by driving to medical appointments, grocery shopping, calling or making friendly visits. Right now, there are 92 homebound adults waiting to be matched with compassionate volunteers. For more information about volunteer orientations and being paired with someone in your geographic area, call at 602-274-5022 or visit www.duetaz.org.