The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival (GPJFF) announced in June that it has appointed Leah Zigmond as its inaugural managing director.

The organization said that the hire reflects the festival’s evolution from a small gathering of cinephiles into a premier two-week regional event requiring dedicated executive leadership to oversee its expanding slate of Valley-wide screenings and community programs.

The newly created role comes in response to the festival’s sustained success and repeated recognition as “Best Community Event” by Jewish News readers. As managing director, Zigmond will oversee daily operations, community partnerships, marketing initiatives and long-term sustainability.

“People who know me well know that I love stories and storytelling. Jewish storytelling has always been a powerful way to explore who we are, where we come from, and how we connect with one another,” says Zigmond. “The Jewish Film Festival is about sharing Jewish stories in a meaningful and accessible way. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of an organization that brings our community together through these shared experiences.”

Former festival co-executive director Tricia Beran returns as acting executive director, providing institutional continuity and guidance for the upcoming festival. Nyles Gradus will continue for a fourth consecutive year as artistic director, leading the year-round film selection process.

Together, the leadership team will focus on expanding community engagement and scaling operations ahead of the 31st annual festival, scheduled for Feb. 18 to March 7, 2027. Learn more at https://gpjff.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.