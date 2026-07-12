The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to the air-conditioned State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19. The Home Show brings the latest ideas for outdoor living and summer-ready homes, including home cooling, misting and shade solutions, patio furniture, pool remodeling, artificial turf, home décor and more. This family-friendly show is indoors and includes free parking.

“New at the Home Show is The Taste Elevated Cooking Stage where guests can enjoy food workshops and live culinary demos. We also have more than 900 exhibit booths, DIY workshops, seminars, a living greenhouse, kids’ activities, and more – we are proud to offer something for everyone,” said Katie Jones, show director. “We are very fortunate to host our 12th annual backpack drive with the Maricopa County Office of Superintendent to collect school backpacks and supplies for Valley students in need.”

Attendees can help local students and get free admission to the Home Show by donating school supplies or backpacks. Donate one new backpack with tags attached and receive two free tickets or donate five school supplies to receive one free ticket. Drop off donations at the Backpack Drive tent near Gate 2. To date, Home Show attendees have donated over 5,000 backpacks and tens of thousands of school supplies.

General admission is $10 daily for adults, kids ages 5-12 are $3 and 0-4 are free. Discounts will be offered on various customer appreciation days. Find additional information at www.mchomeshows.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.