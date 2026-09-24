With a new school year underway, thousands of Arizona students will sharpen their reading, writing and math skills, but many still won’t receive the financial education needed to thrive in adulthood and navigate today’s economy, says Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA). A new $500,000, two-year grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will help change that by enabling JA to expand financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness programs for K-12 students throughout Maricopa County, with a focus on reaching underserved communities.

“We are seeing an increase in financial pressure on families as inflation surpasses wage growth,” said Katherine Cecala, president of JA. “Programs like ours are more important than ever as Arizona’s next generation prepares for the opportunities and challenges ahead. We have a responsibility to help young people build the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to achieve economic mobility, make informed decisions and create brighter futures for themselves and their communities.”

Nearly one in four households struggles to make ends meet while living paycheck to paycheck, underscoring the growing need for financial education and career readiness programs for young people, the organization said.

JA is helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world success, particularly when it comes to personal finance, career exploration and workforce readiness. The organization does this by using a volunteer-led model executed through partnerships with 400 schools, nearly 3,200 educators and more than 9,000 volunteers throughout Arizona.

Visit www.jaaz.org/resources for more information or to find free online educational tools.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.