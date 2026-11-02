The Local First Arizona Certified Local Fall Festival returns to Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St., on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event celebrates 20 years of bringing together thousands of attendees for a day of local shopping, food, entertainment and community celebration in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

As Arizona’s largest celebration of Certified Local businesses, the Fall Festival will connect shoppers with more than 250 Arizona businesses – including many North Central favorites. Attendees can anticipate everything from handmade goods and artisan products to locally made food, beverages and gifts. The festival is an opportunity to discover new local favorites while experiencing exciting activities that bring joy and create memories for families and friends together – all while building a stronger connection to your community.

“The 2026 Fall Festival is considered a must-attend event for everyone who loves Arizona and discovering new locally-owned businesses,” said Kimber Lanning, Local First Arizona’s founder and CEO. “It is the staple that ties communities together through allowing champions of Arizona to celebrate the local businesses that make our state a place we want to live in.”

Visit www.localfirstaz.com/fall-fest for complete event details.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.