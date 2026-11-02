The annual Great American Seed Up returns to North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave., for two days, Nov. 6-7. The event offers over 100 varieties of local, climate-adapted seeds.

Attendees can scoop up bulk seeds at major discounts, learn from local seed-saving experts and connect with fellow gardeners from across the Valley. Participants also are encouraged to share the seeds with their neighborhood and community groups to spur local gardening and seed saving efforts.

Pre-registration is required for free entry to Friday’s seed room, open from 4-8 p.m., or Saturday’s seed room, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins accepted Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. ($7.50 at the door, based on capacity).

Pre-registration and information is available at www.greatamericanseedup.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.