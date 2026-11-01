Things to do in Phoenix in November, left to right by row:
Monique with The Hourglass Cats at Valley Bar; Scorpius Dance Theatre’s “The Three Brides” at Herberger Theater Center |
Fred Eaglesmith at The Rhythm Room; “The Way We Came: A Century of Indigenous Art” at Phoenix Art Museum (artwork detail: “Sing Back the Buffalo” by Blackbear Bosin; photo by Davin Lavikka); Charles McPherson Quartet at The Nash |
Aterciopelados at Crescent Ballroom; “Super Bloom” by Graphic Rewilding at Desert Botanical Garden
As the weather cools, the entertainment scene in the Valley is heating up. In addition to live music from locals and touring bands, enjoy dance, theater and opera offerings. Residents also will find art and cultural events, family-friendly outings, plenty of First Friday events and more this fall. See you on the town in November!
Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.
Category:
Arts & Entertainment — Tags: Things to do in Phoenix