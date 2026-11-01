As the weather cools, the entertainment scene in the Valley is heating up. In addition to live music from locals and touring bands, enjoy dance, theater and opera offerings. Residents also will find art and cultural events, family-friendly outings, plenty of First Friday events and more this fall. See you on the town in November!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.