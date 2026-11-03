The First Friday Slope Night Market returns to Sunnyslope Nov. 6 from 5-9 p.m. The event will feature food, drink, featured DJ and music, art and community at 509 W. Hatcher Road – offering the opportunity to visit with old friends, make new friends and support the local community.

Vendors will include art, DIY collage for everyone, vintage items, flash tattoo, and many artisan goods. While relaxing with the DJ’s tunes, try tacos, agua frescas, and Somali sambusas (with coconut jalapeno salsa), as well as artisan coffee/tea, cookies and more.

Free parking is available behind the dental office at 421 W. Hatcher Road; at the Rise Over Run parking lot, 524 W. Hatcher Road; or at Books on 7th Avenue, 9201 N. 7th Ave. For more information, including a list of vendors or booth opportunities for future events, visit https://slopenightmarket.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.