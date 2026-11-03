During its 2025-26 season, the Keep Phoenix Beautiful I Recycle Phoenix events served more than 4,750 residents who helped divert 229,440 pounds (114 tons) of material from the landfill. For the 2026-27 season, the organization will hold five recycling events to continue keeping Phoenix beautiful and sustainable.

First up is a Saturday, Nov. 7, event held from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at American Family Fields, 3805 N. 53rd Ave. Residents should enter the parking lot on North 51st Avenue, between Osborn and Indian School Road. Then, save the date for Jan. 9, 2027, when the event returns to Christown Spectrum Mall, 1603 W. Bethany Home Road, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. – enter off Montebello Avenue, east of Target.

For additional information, including what types of items can and cannot be recycled during the event, visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.