Valley Metro is encouraging residents to celebrate Rideshare Month this October. The goal is to use alternative modes of transportation like carpooling, vanpooling, public transit, biking, walking or teleworking instead of driving alone.

Participants can register and log their trips at ShareTheRide.com for the chance to win prizes including a one-night stay with $100 resort credit courtesy of the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak. There are also two $50 gift cards courtesy of Lou Malnati’s and four general passes and a parking pass to Christmas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort up for grabs, as well as other prizes.

Phoenix Spokes People and other like-minded organizations will join Valley Metro in support of multimodal transportation – combining bikes with other options like light rail, express and local buses and neighborhood circulators – at Arizona Center, 3rd Street and Van Buren, on Oct. 1, 7 to 9 a.m. for a kick-off event. Find details at www.valleymetro.org/commute-solutions/rideshare-month.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.