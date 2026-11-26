When an owner is worried about a pet’s health, behavior or care, it is important to get advice and support quickly. However, sometimes a trip to the vet adds another layer of stress to the situation, which is where the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) Online Vet Care service steps in.

Through a convenient video appointment, AHS veterinarians can answer questions about a pet’s health and provide expert professional guidance all from the comfort of home. It’s a helpful first step for timely, affordable care for non-emergency concerns, including coughing, sneezing, skin issues, minor wounds or other non-emergency symptoms; guidance on diet, medications, vaccinations and ongoing care; help deciding whether a pet should be seen in person; and a lower-stress option for pets who may be sensitive to travel, carriers or changes in routine

Appointments are available for pets who are currently in Arizona and are not intended for emergencies. Visit www.azhumane.org/online-vet-care for information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.