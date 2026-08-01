For nearly 27 years, North Central News has been bringing independent local news and advertising to the North Central community every month. It has been an honor and a pleasure to have been part of building a medium that has persevered for more than a quarter century through economic downturns, a pandemic, and a myriad of social and political changes, including the demise of too many print newspapers. So, it is with mixed emotions that I will step down as publisher and owner of the North Central News, effective Aug. 1.

When the late John Myers, a local publisher, Tim Mullan, a local realtor, and I joined forces to create a community newspaper for the North Central area in the fall of 1999, I had no idea that the paper would have this kind of longevity. That it has is a tribute to the staff we’ve had over the years, our loyal advertisers, and all of you in the community who have offered us such staunch support. Our content has evolved and expanded over the years, but our focus on the community has remained constant as we have highlighted the local achievements, issues, and concerns that impact the North Central community.

As of Sept. 1, North Central News will be published by the O’Rourke Media Group, a local media company that specializes in publishing local community newspapers in 45 markets across nine states, including the CITYSunTimes and several other Arizona community newspapers. Despite the change in ownership, our readers and advertisers should expect the same focused level of local news and feature coverage and the same great attention to local advertisers.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate in the people who have chosen to be part of our North Central News family. I’m so grateful for the support from our editor, Kathryn Miller, our sales manager, Joanne Day, and our office manager, Janice Backus, who are the ones who make this paper happen each month. I cannot thank them enough. I’m also very grateful for the former editors, sales representatives, and administrators who helped us build the paper over the years. I offered advice, provided support, and wrote the checks, but these are the people who did all of the hard work.

We never could have started the paper, let alone survived for 27 years, without the support of our advertisers. The support we’ve received from local Realtors, school districts, and businesses large and small has allowed us to provide a free-circulation community newspaper every month for more than two decades. To the many North Central businesses that have supported us over the last 27 years, I am truly grateful.

And last, but not least, I want to express my gratitude to you, our readers. Your encouragement and criticism have played a vital role in our growth and evolution, and I am deeply grateful to those of you who take the time to read our paper, patronize our advertisers and offer us thoughtful feedback on what we do.

In an era in which media outlets are being consolidated or simply shut down, it’s more important than ever for small, independent newspapers to continue giving a voice to their local communities. Local newspapers not only support local economies and preserve local history, they also play a vital role in strengthening community ties, supporting local democracy, and holding local institutions and officials accountable. I have every confidence that the new ownership of North Central News will continue this commitment to the community and I hope you all will continue to support the paper as it moves into a new era.

I know this is the right decision, but it is not an easy one, and saying goodbye is one of the most painful things I’ve ever done. I will miss the vibrancy and community of North Central and, most of all, I will miss my North Central News family. To them and to our readers and advertisers – thank you for allowing me to be a small part of your lives for the past 27 years. It has truly been an honor.