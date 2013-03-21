Historic preservation as an economic driver

Historic Preservation as an Economic Driver will be the topic at the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s (AAED) January luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. 7th St.

Kathryn Leonard, state historic preservation officer, will be the speaker. She will discuss how historic preservation can be the focal point for economic development. She also will share information about what tools are available to assist communities in their own historic preservation efforts.

William Jabjiniak, economic development director for the city of Mesa, will also provide an update on economic development activities in Mesa.

The cost of the luncheon is $40 for AAED members and guests, $55 for non-members and $60 for late registrants. To register, visit www.aaed.com/ event/jan10. Registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 5 by noon.

For more information, call AAED at 602-240-AAED (2233), or visit www.aaed.com.