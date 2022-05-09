Interim director named at puppet theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater announced in April that Jeffrey Lazos Ferns will join its team as interim executive director.

Ferns will work in tandem with the current founding executive director, Nancy Smith, staff, and the board of directors to facilitate a transition from the founder to new leadership as the organization looks towards its next chapter.

Smith, who co-founded the puppet theater with Kenneth Bonar in 1983, shared, “I am so excited that Jeffrey has joined the team here. He is bringing an amazing background, fantastic organizational skills, and great enthusiasm to see the theater grow into the future.”

Ferns is a native Arizonan, entrepreneur, artist and cultural worker. His primary work includes working within Native American, Latin@, 2SLGBTQ+, communities and bridging these communities with each other and institutions through the arts.

Learn more at www.azpuppets.org.