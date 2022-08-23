Massage therapist offers unique treatment

Jayce Carr, LMT, is celebrating 21 years in the bodywork business, most recently as the owner and operator of Arizona Medical Massage, LLC.

Carr’s first 20 years were spent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her business WholeSelf Bodywork. On April 1, 2022, she opened the doors at her new Phoenix location in the Cave Creek Business Center, 10443 N. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 209.

Arizona Medical Massage offers a wide variety of services, including medical massage, postural alignment and cupping, but Carr says that her most requested treatment is an original service called Bodywork-Detox Series. The program was designed in 2014 to assist professional and semi-pro athletes overcome their fitness plateaus, but she now offers it to non-athletes. The treatment is a combination of gentle and relaxing detoxification-based bodywork modalities within 90-minute treatments, applied weekly over a four- eight-week duration. Its purpose is to cleanse the digestive tract, organs, muscles and fascia/tissues.

For additional information, call 480-853-8555 or visit www.arizonamedicalmassage.com.