Desert Christian celebrates the season

Desert Christian Fellowship invites residents to join them at their free community events taking place in April.

First up, Friday, April 8, is movie night, with “Passion of the Christ” screening at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, enjoy a concert and hymn sing-along featuring harp and piano music, at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 14, is the date for the senior’s potluck. Bring a favorite dish to share. The event kicks off at noon and includes a guest speaker.

On Friday, April 15, residents are invited to a Good Friday “interactive” worship service at 7 p.m. And finally, celebrate Easter Sunday, April 17, beginning at 7 a.m. with a sunrise service, outside, along with grab and go breakfast. This will be followed by a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and contemporary Easter service at 10:15 a.m. From 8:30–11:30 a.m., there will also be outdoor children’s activities.

Desert Christian Fellowship is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-861-4008.