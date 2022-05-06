From the editor: May 2022

For our May cover stories, we visited Nourish Phoenix as they were gearing up for a special Mother’s Day event, and we take a look at some of the unique programs that the City of Phoenix currently has in the works to help keep our neighborhoods safe.

Also this month, I caught up with North Central author Alice Scott-Ferguson who, recently published her second volume of poetry [page 4], and Bill Ross Fitness Solutions, where owner Bill Ross wants to help residents transform their lives through fitness [page 18].

In this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice sits down with Larry “Lo-Lo” White, Jr. to discover the roots of his Southern soul food at Brunch & Sip and beyond [page 41]. Also in our “Food for Thought” section, we introduce you to a new business in our North Central neighborhood, Elevated Seltzer [page 42]. And don’t miss our short list of brunch spots to help you plan for Mother’s Day, May 8 [page 44].

Throughout the issue, you’ll find news from neighbors, community organizations, schools and businesses in the area, as well as events taking place in and around North Central.

As always, we appreciate your feedback on stories and input on issues that you feel are important to cover. In the meantime, thank you for your readership — we hope you enjoy our May issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net