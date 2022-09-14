Free guide provides school readiness tips

While the 2022–23 school year is already underway, a new resource is available to families who need help making that back-to-school adjustment.

In partnership with the Arizona Governor’s Office, Arizona Science Center created the AZ OnTrack Parent’s Guide to help parents, caregivers and other caring adults get the kids they love ready for learning this school year. The 48-page booklet is filled with fun activities and videos to prepare students in the areas of Interaction, Engagement, Participation and Application. From creating a nature journal to excavating chocolate chip “fossils” from cookies, parents will find unique ways to get students ready to learn and engage at school.

The guide has age-appropriate information for pre-K to second grade; third to fifth grade, sixth to eighth grade; and ninth to 12th grade.

As an incentive for families, those that download the guide will qualify for tickets to the Arizona Science Center. Additionally, those who complete the “On Track, Ready to Be Back Scavenger Hunt” at the end of the guide will qualify for a free one-year membership to the Arizona Science Center.

Download the guide at www.azontrackdataportal.com/parentresource guide. Learn more about the Arizona Science Center at www.azscience.org.