Fall means fun at the State Fair

September 2022
For over a century, the Arizona State Fair has been a gathering place for residents from the far corners of the state as they come together to enjoy the richness and diversity of communities, to honor the past, celebrate the current and explore the future. It is also the place to get your funnel cake and fry bread fix, enjoy live music and entertainment performances, experience rodeo and circus performances, and a variety of amusement rides, including the iconic La Grande Wheel, in addition to dozens of competition exhibits.
The 2022 Fair opened Sept. 23 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Gates open at noon Thursdays through Sundays. Closing time varies with attendance, usually 11 p.m. Rides will stop after the La Grande Wheel goes dark. The Shopping Pavilion closes at 10 pm. Livestock Barns close at 9 pm.
Regular admission price is $15 for those ages 8 and above; children 7 and under get in for free.
The fairgrounds are located at 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix. Tickets are available in advance online, or they can be purchased at the gate. Visit www.azstatefair.com for tickets, information about parking or to check the daily entertainment schedule.