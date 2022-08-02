From the Editor: August 2022

Hello, North Central Neighbors!

August is back-to-school time in the Valley. This month’s cover story explores mental health issues and the challenges that our young residents are facing. Phoenix Union High School District’s Cami Taylor breaks down where they (and their parents) can find help. The Madison School District also provides some general back-to-school tips for families in our School Days section.

We also spoke with area student Fanny Salgado. She begins her senior year this month after spending the summer volunteering at Assistance League of Phoenix. She encourages her peers and others to engage in volunteerism. Read the story in Community.

Speaking of volunteerism, the Norton Vista Neighborhood Association recently completed a beatification project (see Community) and the Midtown Neighborhood Association launched a new community theater group (see Arts & Entertainment). Residents are invited to share their time and talents with both organizations.

The August Café Chat features a local favorite, North Mountain Brewery. Marjorie Rice spoke with owners Rob and Candy Berkner and learned about their latest food and brew menu items.

Finally, we wish all of our students and educators an amazing 2022-23 school year. Please be good neighbors and keep an eye out for school zones and buses as they head back to class.

We appreciate your readership and hope you enjoy our August issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net

