The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no construction closures are scheduled along its state highway system over the Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 1, through Tuesday morning, Sept. 5. With the forecast calling for lower temperatures but also possible monsoon weather, drivers should prepare for heavier traffic and stay alert to changing conditions, including dust storms, over the extended holiday weekend. ADOT also reminded drivers about safety steps they should take before and during any holiday weekend road trips:

Expect the Unexpected: Allow extra travel time, stay alert and be prepared for heavier traffic during peak travel times. Highways could be closed or restricted due to disabled vehicles, crashes or events such as wildfires. Buckle up, slow down, practice patience and never drive while impaired.

Be prepared for possible monsoon weather, including dust storms. Pull Aside – Stay Alive.

Pack an emergency travel kit with items that include extra drinking water, a first aid kit, a flashlight, snacks, an extra blanket and towel, small tool kit and other items to help in case your vehicle is disabled or traffic is stopped.

Check your vehicle for proper tire pressure and oil level, along other things. How about those windshield wipers?

Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic for additional road trip safety information or visit the ADOT website.