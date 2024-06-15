After nearly four decades of serving the Sunnyslope area, Dave “Big Daddy” Smith, owner of Big Daddy’s Sports Lounge, is selling the bar and finally eyeing retirement.

The family owned watering hole first opened its doors on April 1, 1986. Back then, it was located at 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue. In July 2007, it moved to its current location on Cave Creek Road. The spot became known for its extensive menu that included pizzas and wings, burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and Wisconsin cheese curds, as well as its dozens of televisions and off-track betting (OTB).

This isn’t the first time that Smith has stepped away from the bar. He almost retired in 2018, turning ownership of the bar over to other partners. But the deal and the business went south, and he took Big Daddy’s back in 2019, restoring its beloved sports lounge status. This time, while Smith says he will be around to help the new owner with the transition, he is selling for keeps, but the sports bar will retain a lot of the flavor that Smith has imbued over the years.

“As far as I know, everything else stays the same,” Smith said. “I know he plans on shutting down for a period of time to remodel the inside, but everything else, I think the menu and everything else, the sports theme, OTB, will all stay the same.”

To the neighborhood patrons who kept coming back over the years, Smith says a hearty “Thanks! Without them, I wouldn’t have been here,” he added.

Those patrons will have time to say their own farewells in June before ownership changes hands on June 24, including at a farewell bash, Sunday, June 23, beginning at 1 p.m.

Big Daddy’s Sports Lounge is located at 10618 N. Cave Creek Road in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-932-6718 or visit www.bigdaddyssportslounge.com.