The PBS KIDS series produced by GBH Kids, “Molly of Denali,” is brought to life in The Heard Museum’s cultural exhibit, “Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure,” which will close Aug. 30.

Set in the fictitious rural Alaskan village of Qyah, the show follows the adventures of Molly Mabray, her family, friends, and dog Suki and is infused with Alaska Native values, history, traditions and language.

The exhibit showcases Alaska and Molly’s life in both the summer and winter seasons. Visitors can pretend to fly a replica bush plane, drive a snowmobile and navigate a snow maze in snowshoes. The center of the exhibit features the Trading Post and the Tribal Hall from the series where guests will have the opportunity to explore the great outdoors of Alaska and Alaska Native life including camping, ice fishing, discovering replica ice sculptures and caring for sled dogs.

A closing celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will focus on traditional youth games from Alaska. Through live demonstrations, guided participation, and an interactive workshop, guests will learn how these games are played, where they come from, and the values they carry across generations. Try your hand at the games yourself, see them in action, and discover how movement, skill and play are connected to community and culture in Alaska Native life. This is a rare opportunity to learn directly through doing – perfect for families and curious learners of all ages.

“Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure” is included with admission to the museum, located at 2301 N. Central Ave. Visit www.heard.org or call 602-252-8840 for information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.